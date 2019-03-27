Sunderland at Wembley: Meet the Danish Mackem hoping to be a lucky charm on Sunday

A Sunderland superfan from Denmark will get to see his red and white favourites at Wembley for the first time - 36 years after he first started following the Black Cats.

Anders Feldt Lindh from Nykoebing was 11 when he fell in love with SAFC.

I have a feeling in my body like lottery winners have when they hit the jackpot. I am counting the days and hours and can not wait Anders Feldt Lindh

Since then, the Black Cats have been to the ‘home of football’ six times but never managed a victory.

Now though, the 47-year-old father-of-four and grandad-of-four can hopefully be a lucky charm when he watches Sunderland take on Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final this Sunday.

He will be among 40,000 Mackems and can’t wait to be part of what could be a very special day if Sunderland win at Wembley for the first time since 1973.

Anders said: “I have a feeling in my body like lottery winners have when they hit the jackpot.

“I am counting the days and hours and can not wait.”

Anders has been a Black Cat since he was 11 and , when he can, he travels the 1,115 miles from his hometown to the Stadium of Light to watch the team in action.

His love for SAFC just keeps on growing and he gets over to Wearside every year to roar Jack Ross’s side on.

He made the pages of the Sunderland Echo earlier this year when we told how, during a holiday in Bulgaria, he got a tattoo which read: “I may be Danish but I’m Sunderland til I die’.

Now, he and his son Mathias are ready to show their love for The Lads once again.

And it won’t be the only time he’ll see the team in action as he will be on Wearside for the Sunderland game against Doncaster Rovers on April 19.

Anders said: “It is also a fantastic feeling that I am going to watch my beloved Sunderland two times in 20 days.”

The Danish contingency will be travelling through the night on Saturday night and Sunday morning to get to Wembley in time for the match.

Then, they will make the long journey home to Denmark on Monday before returning again to England less than three weeks later.

Anders has certainly seen Sunderland produce some classic performances.

His very first visit to the Stadium of Light was for a 2-1 win against Birmingham in the season when Sunderland cast all opposition aside to win the Championship in 1998-1999.

His favourite visit to the SoL was for the tense 3-2 win over Burnley when Carlos Edwards scored a screamer to win the match.

He saw Stan Varga make a stylish debut for Sunderland against Arsenal.

And now he is hoping to add a Cup final victory to his list.

Watch out for a supplement on the Checkatrade Trophy Final souvenir pullout in your Sunderland Echo tomorrow.

* Have you got a cup final story to tell us? Are you planning a journey to remember to Wembley?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.