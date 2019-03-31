Sunderland at Wembley: 'Hold your heads high' and 'now win promotion': Your messages of support after heartbreaking cup final defeat

Have your say

Sunderland fans took to social media to tell of their pride after Sunderland's heartbreaking cup final defeat.

Around 40,000 travelling supporters turned London red and white as the fans flocked to the Checkatrade final against Portsmouth.

Sunderland fans did the city proud, even though their team lost the Checktrade Trophy final to Portsmouth at Wembley.

And even though Jack Ross's side suffered a devastating 5-4 defeat on penalties after an action-packed 2-2 draw, fans said the team and fans did the city proud.

Here are some of their comments:

Linda Willmott: "Well done to the whole Sunderland team, they played their hearts out for the fans. So unfair any match having to be determined by penalties. This team and manager have been superb this season. So hold your heads high."

Glenda Moulds: "Yes, a massive disappointment, but let's concentrate on promotion."

Glenn Defty: "Played well lads. Forget it and put it behind you. Now push for promotion...unlucky Catts."

Related: Sunderland at Wembley: How the red and white army took over London



Toshak Akita: "Well played lads, hold your heads high. Now, let's go and get promoted."

Sandra Johnson: "No matter what, our beautiful lads 'n' lasses did the town proud."

Peter Dodsworth: "Great game, well played... no disgrace with penalties."

Related: 'Gutted' George Honeyman's reaction after Wembley defeat and message to Sunderland players and fans





Andrew Scott: "Heart goes out to Catts. He had a great game, kept pushing the rest of the lads, he should be proud of himself."

Lynne Aubrey: "Well done lads, you gave it a good go. Got a tad complacent, but tough losing on penalties. You fought hard and did us proud

Catherine Hillan: "Well done lads, you should be proud of how far you got. Now come home with your heads held high - onwards and upwards."

Mary Richardson: "Sorry they have lost but so proud - done the town proud, both the team and fantastic fans."

Related: Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: 'Inspirational' Lee Cattermole shines despite penalty heartache against Portsmouth



David Pringle: "Yes, a big disappointment, but total respect for the 40,000+ SAFC fans who cheered the lads on. However, the Checkatrade will pale into insignificance if we get 6 points from our two away wins this coming week. Bigger fish to fry!"

David Milburn: "Well done lads, not to be this time, let’s concentrate on promotion."

Lisa Sanderson: "Great game, well played lads. Now let's go up instead of them!"