Sunderland Aquatic Centre pools and studios reopen after snowfall forced closure

All facilities are open again at Sunderland Aquatic Centre after the bad weather led to sections of the venue to close to customers.

A fractured water pipe shut the main pool at Stadium Park complex on Tuesday, before Sunderland City Council announced on Wednesday that the diving pool and exercise studios would also close due to the heavy snowfall.

Sections of the complex were closed by the bad weather.

The reception area, gym and soft play remained open for business, with Aquatic Centre users invited to use facilities at Everyone Active-operated centres across the city.

Now the company, which runs the venues on behalf of the council, has confirmed the whole centre is reopen.

Steve Dougal, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “Following the closure of the pools, meeting rooms, group exercise studios and group cycling studio last week, we are pleased to confirm that all facilities are now open as normal at the Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and members for their patience during this time.”

Cabinet member for public health, wellness and culture, Councillor John Kelly, had said the centre's main pool, diving pool and exercise studios had been "closed as a precautionary measure due to heavy snowfall."