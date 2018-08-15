Sunderland and Durham councils will keep using weedkiller linked to cancer

There are no plans to stop council workers using the weedkiller glyphosate – despite a US court ruling in favour of a gardener who claimed the chemical caused his terminal cancer.

Sunderland City Council and Durham County Council have both said they are satisfied it is safe to use by ‘trained and competent staff’.

Last week, a jury in California ruled it had “substantially” contributed to groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis in 2014.

And it led to manufacturer Monsanto, which uses the substance in its Roundup range, being ordered to pay $289m (£226m) in damages.

Coun Amy Wilson, Sunderland’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Glyphosate is a common ingredient in weedkillers and widely available.

“For the council, only qualified staff administer weedkillers.

“The council continues to monitor guidance, and should the Environment Agency and Defra change their guidance, the council will change its procedures.”

And Jimmy Bennett, clean and green manager at Durham County Council, said: “We take the health and safety of our workforce extremely seriously.

“The current Defra guidance for weedkiller containing glyphosate is that it is safe to use when administered by trained and competent staff.

“We will continue to monitor national guidance on the use of weedkiller and will review our procedures should this prove necessary.”

A statement on Monsanto’s website said ‘more than 800 scientific studies and reviews’ had proved glyphosate does not cause cancer and said it would appeal the court’s ruling.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service