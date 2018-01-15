Sunderland Aldi stores raise more than £2,700 for Teenage Cancer Trust

Kind-hearted customers and staff across Aldi’s four Sunderland stores have raised more than £2,700 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

This sum has been raised after colleagues and customers completed a range of activities, including raffles and two in-store 14-hour cycle-athons.

Our colleagues and customers have gone to great lengths to raise funds for this fantastic cause Luke Allsop, Area Manager at Aldi UK

Similar events were held at Aldi stores and Regional Distribution Centres across the UK and together helped to raise £1.2million for the charity.

Aldi’s partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust began in January 2017 and aims to raise £5million over five years to support the charity’s work with young people.

The amount raised nationally so far has exceeded the first-year target and local stores across Sunderland have further fundraising events planned for 2018 and beyond.

Luke Allsop, area manager at Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues and customers have gone to great lengths to raise funds for this fantastic cause.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust makes a huge difference to people’s lives in our local area and we have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity our employees and customers have shown.

“We’re looking forward to raising even more in the months and years to come.”

The charity’s interim CEO, Kate Collins, said: “We are hugely grateful for the support Aldi has shown us so far, and to the customers and staff who have come together to raise this sum.

“This money will be used to ensure young people with cancer have the best treatment, care and support – and ultimately ensure that no young person faces cancer alone.”

Teenage Cancer Trust delivers care and support to young people with cancer.