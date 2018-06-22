Sunderland aims to draw in 23,000 season ticket holders as it smashes latest target

Sunderland fans have been praised by the club's new chairman after 20,000 answered his challenge to snap up season tickets.

Stewart Donald has thanked supporters for their backing after it met its target to sell that level of season cards by today.

The number now stands at in excess of 21,000, smashing Mr Donald's initial target.

However, not content with already beating last year’s figure of 21,054, the chairman has now upped the target to 23,000.

The previous season in the Premier League saw season card numbers reach 26,689.

The club’s highest ever season card sales in its 10-year stint in the Premier League was in the 2007-08 season, with 29,862 being sold.

To reach a figure of 23,000 in League One will be a real statement of intent according to the club.

To help and encourage fans as the end of the period to take advantage of the reduced prices approaches, Mr Donald has extended the deadline for a final time.

Supporters who have not yet renewed or bought their season card, now have until 4pm on Friday, July 20, to sign up, before prices will rise.

Speaking about the response from supporters, Mr Donald said: “It is incredible to have not only reached our initial target, but to have exceeded it by quite some margin.

"I want to sincerely thank every fan who has put their faith in us and to continue to encourage those that may be still wavering, to join us for the new season.

“I think fans can see the progress we are making and where we want to get to.

"Of course, we understand that some people may be waiting to see players coming in and out of the club; some may have been waiting to see how the fixtures fit in with their diaries; some may just need that little nudge of confidence that comes from seeing new players in a pre-season friendly.

"We don't want to punish these people.

"We very much want them to join our red and white army.

“We acknowledge that there is a lot of work to do and only a short space of time in which to do it.

"We are working incredibly hard across all areas and keeping fans fully informed of what we’re doing, which is is something that is hugely important to us.

A special event for 2018-19 season card holders will take place at the Stadium of Light on Friday, July 20.

Further details will be announced in the coming days.

The club will also embark on an extensive renovation programme within the Stadium of Light next month, which will see over 30,000 faded seats replaced.

In the first phase of the project, an initial 10,000 old seats will be removed and replaced ahead of the start of the new season.

Fans are being encouraged to play their part in the process, with the chairman inviting them to come along and help across the nine-days of installation.

Full details of how to sign up will be announced on the club website next week.

Information on prices and how to buy a season card can be found at www.safc.com/prices or by calling the Stadium of Light ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

The ticket office will be open as follows: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

The telephone hotline, 0371 911 1973 is now operating during the same hours as the ticket office, while the club website offers a 24-hour ticketing service.