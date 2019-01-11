Sunderland AFC signs deal with Apple Music for player playlists, 'Sounds of the SoL' and Sunderland ‘til I Die music streaming services

Sunderland fans can immerse themselves in the Sounds of the Stadium of Light and check out music playlists chosen by SAFC players thanks to a new deal signed between the club and Apple Music.

Sunderland AFC has announced a new deal with the technology giant which will see it now see it become the club’s exclusive music streaming partner.

SAFC said the deal means the global music streaming service will enable supporters, wherever they are in the world, to get even closer to their club, with playlists curated personally by the players and made available on Apple Music.

Sunderland AFC’s managing director, Tony Davison said: “It’s fantastic for us to be partnering with such an iconic, global brand and we are delighted to welcome Apple Music to our Sunderland family.

“Music is such an integral part of the whole match day experience and now our supporters will be able to download both our matchday playlists and tracks chosen specially by the players, so they can feel part of it, even if they aren’t at the game.”

Sunderland AFC playlists will be available through the club's website and via the SAFC Playlists on Apple Music.

The first of the new team playlists is available now and supporters’ can also listen to Shipyards by The Lake Poets, the theme tune to the new Netflix series, Sunderland ‘til I Die.

For supporters who want to experience the Stadium of Light’s fantastic match day atmosphere, the ‘Sounds of the SoL’ playlist, which features all of the tracks played in the stadium on matchday, will also be available on Apple Music before each home game.

The playlist will include ‘Sounds of the SoL’ from tomorrow’s big game against Luton Town.

The inaugural SAFC playlist features tracks chosen by players Luke O’Nien, Jack Baldwin and Jon McLaughlin, which can be downloaded www.safc.com/playerslounge

To take advantage of a free three-month trial visit www.safc.com/playerslounge