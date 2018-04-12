Sunderland AFC's ticket policy shift to keep out Newcastle United fans

Sunderland AFC have changed their ticket policy in a bid to stop fans of rivals Newcastle United celebrating their potential relegation to League One, according to a report.

There had been suggestions on social media that Newcastle supporters may try to gain entry to the Stadium of Light for one of the Black Cats' final two home games of the season.

It comes as Sunderland look odds-on to drop into the third tier, with the club sitting six points from safety with four matches left to play.

Their final home fixtures of the season will see them take on Burton Albion on April 21 and Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 6.

Newcastle fans looking to attend either of those games look likely to be turned away, though.

The Black Cats did not operate any cash turnstiles ahead of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

That is a policy which is set to continue for the Burton and Wolves fixtures, according to the Daily Mail.

Anyone wanting to buy tickets will need to have a purchase history and must do so from the box office.