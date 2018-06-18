Sunderland AFC legend among Foundation of Light cyclists to complete gruelling Croatia ride

A team of cyclists used pedal power as they raised vital funds for Sunderland AFC's official charity with a gruelling trip across Croatia.

A team of 32 riders took part in a four-day challenge for the Foundation of Light.

The four-day ride was arguably the foundation's toughest challenge yet.

They set off from Dubrovnik on Thursday and reached their final destination, Split, yesterday.

The 250-mile challenge was completed by, among others, Sunderland AFC legend Julio Arca, who paid tribute to all those who supported the riders.

He said: "I feel great, and rewarded after all the hard work we did over the four days.

"To be honest, it was difficult, especially for me.

"It was the first time I'd done something like that, but it was really rewarding to see everyone cross the finish line.

"We knew it was going to be tough, but it was a mental challenge as well as a physical one.

"The support we received from everyone and the people who looked after us was absolutely fantastic."

Tens of thousands of pounds were raised for the foundation as a result of the annual event.

Previous rides, which have included Brussels to Paris, Poland to Prague and the French Atlantic Coast to the French Mediterranean coast, have each raised about £70,000.

Among the others to take part was Gavin Slark, the chief executive of event sponsors Grafton Group.

He said: "This is the seventh year we've sponsored the ride.

"The foundation does unbelievable work, and I think the people of Sunderland and the area really benefit from the work the foundation does.

"My team and I keep coming back because we think it's such a special charity doing such special work in an incredible city."

Another participant was former Echo editor Rob Lawson, who described the event as the foundation's toughest challenge yet.

He said: "Most riders would agree that this is the most difficult one we've completed yet.

"The climbs were tough, because this time around we did about 23,000ft worth of climbing over four days, which is a lot.

"It was also very warm for most of it, which added to the difficulty.

"This was the first time Julio has took part and he was absolutely brilliant."

Each cyclist is asked to raise £1,650 towards the cost of the ride, with all proceeds going toward the foundation.

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001 and uses the power of football to involve, educate and inspire people of all ages and from all backgrounds to realise their potential.