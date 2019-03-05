Sunderland AFC joins forces with Ticketmaster to make it easier to score a seat at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC's latest signing is one of the world's best-known names.

The football club has teamed up with Ticketmaster, which will see the global giant become the club’s new official ticketing partner.

Tony Davison

With decades of experience in the ticketing and sports sectors, the club says Ticketmaster will offer supporters a first-class, market-leading service for all their ticketing needs.

Among the many enhancements, a new mobile responsive ticketing website will be launched in the summer, affording a faster and improved ticket purchase experience for supporters.

Alongside this, a new stadium access system will be installed, bringing innovative technology to the Stadium of Light to improve the matchday experience for supporters.

Sunderland AFC managing director Tony Davison said: "Ticketmaster’s many years of experience as a market-leading brand will see them provide our supporters with a first-class ticketing service, which will significantly improve their user journey.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Ticketmaster and look forward to working alongside them to take our ticket service to the next level."

Ticketmaster Sport managing director Adam Newsam added: "Our goal is to enhance the fan experience from the moment a fan purchases their ticket, through to when they sit down in their seat on matchday.

"With our experienced team giving supporters a brand-new website and digital ticket capabilities, our cutting-edge technology will greatly improve the ticketing experience from start to finish. We look forward to a great partnership with Sunderland AFC.”