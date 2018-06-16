Sunderland 2033: Last chance to have your say on long-term vision for city

People in Sunderland have a final chance to give their views on plans to shape what sort of jobs, housing, transport and infrastructure will be created in the city in the coming decades.

The Core Strategy and Development Plan for Sunderland to 2033 aims to set out a blueprint for the development of the city over the next 15 years.

The final consultation on the plans is now open and city residents have until the end of July to have their say on the plan, before any final amendments are made and it is passed to central government for approval.

More than 5,000 people have already given their feedback on the strategy during various consultation events since last year, with all comments considered. Several changes have taken place as a result, including the removal of plans for a travellers’ stop over site and a reduction in annual housebuilding volumes.

The plan provides the framework for regeneration and development in Sunderland now and in the future and will pave the way for the creation of around 7,200 jobs in the city.

It will also enable more than 13,000 new homes, including much-needed affordable and mid-sized family properties, to be built. Some 50,000 sq m of new retail development will also take place.

Council chiefs say 95 per cent of development enabled by the plan will be in existing urban areas or on brownfield sites, with minimal impact on greenbelt land.

The say the Sunderland Local Plan sets out a "cohesive, long-term strategy which brings together jobs and business, transport, housing, leisure and services. which will ensure the city’s growth is delivered in the right places and of the right quality to continue Sunderland’s transformation".

Although it maps out the city’s future until 2033, it will be reassessed every five years to ensure it continues to deliver optimal results for Sunderland.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The Local Plan is being carefully designed to create an attractive, healthy, sustainable and prosperous city in which residents love to live and businesses can flourish.

"Residents’ feedback has been vital in fine-tuning the details of the plan to date, and we urge anyone with further feedback to get involved in the final consultation process.

“The plan will have a massive positive impact on the city and people who live and work here. It is certainly ambitious but is also achievable and will ensure the city’s reputation as an attractive, sustainable place to live continues to grow.”

All local authorities have a statutory duty to prepare a Local Plan which, once adopted, will be the starting point for determining planning applications.

People wishing to get involved in the final consultation period are required to complete a form, available http://sunderland-consult.limehouse.co.uk/portal. You will need to register to make a representation. If you have already registered during a previous consultation simply enter your username and password.

If you prefer, you can download the representation form and guidance note from the Council website www.sunderland.gov.uk/CSDP or you can pick up copies from Sunderland Civic Centre Reception.

The consultation window ends at 5pm on July 27 2018.