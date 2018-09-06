Striking crane workers at the Liebherr Sunderland vote to accept improved pay offer

Crane workers in Sunderland have voted to accept an improved pay offer, the Unite union has announced.

Worker's at Liebherr's Sunderland site walked out over pay - staging a protest outside Sunderland's home games at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, with another planned for Saturday.

Unite Union Regional Officer Mark Sanderson (right) with strikers and protesters outside of The Stadium of Light

However, Unite has now confirmed the workers had overwhelmingly accepted a new improved pay offer today.



The new offer that was overwhelmingly accepted by members this morning is 3.3%, with Monday December 24 2018 as an additional paid holiday for this year only.

The deal with run from January 2018 to March 2019.



Unite regional officer Mark Sanderson said: “Our members voted overwhelmingly this morning to accept the improved offer made yesterday by the management.



“As a result, all strike action has been suspended and our members are working normally.



“I would like to thank our members for the strong solidarity that they have shown, which helped bring about a successful resolution to this dispute. More generally, I would like to thank the Sunderland public and the union movement for their heartfelt support.



“Going forward, we hope to have a constructive dialogue with the management on future employment issues.”



Unite represents 30 skilled crane assemblers who had taken days of strike action since early August. The industrial action was coordinated with the GMB union which also has members at the Deptford Terrace site.