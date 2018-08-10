Storm Debby set to hit Sunderland with heavy rain and wind

Sunderland is set for a wet weekend as the tail of Storm Debby lashes the UK.

Scattered heavy showers across the region will die out this evening to leave a dry night with some long clear spells developing, with temperatures falling as low as 6C tonight.

Saturday is expected to be dry through daylight hours with some good sunny spells to start. However the sunshine will become increasingly hazy through the day as cloud thickens from the west, bringing rain in the evening. Temperatures are expected to get up to 21 °C through the day.

The outlook for Sunday is increasingly showery weather with some brighter spells developing.

Storm Debby is currently making its way over the Atlantic and the change in weather this weekend is due to the tail end of the Storm.

Although the Storm did not hit the US mainland, it instead formed 1,200 miles east of Boston on Tuesday, with winds hitting 60mph.

Similarly to Storm Chris, who also made its way to the UK over the Atlantic a few weeks ago, the force of Storm Debby is expected to lose some of its power as it crosses the large body of water, but it is still likely to cause some weather disruption to the UK.

Up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour in certain places in the UK, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, hailstones and winds as strong as 60mph.

Some transport disruption is now expected.

Although the Met Office have said that the east of the UK won't bear the brunt of the watery and windy weather, some heavy rain is still set to hit and the situation is expected to deteriorate as the weekend goes on.

According to the Met Office this evening and tonight the north-east will see “Scattered heavy showers across the region will die out this evening to leave a dry night with some long clear spells developing. Feeling chilly in rural areas by morning. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

“Dry through daylight hours with some good sunny spells to start. However sunshine becoming increasingly hazy through the day as cloud thickens from the west, bringing rain in the evening. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

“Outbreaks of rain on Sunday turning increasingly showery with some brighter spells developing. Sunshine and showers on Monday, then Tuesday seeing some sunny spells but perhaps a little rain later.

However, the change in temperatures are only set to briefly disrupt the warmer weather, as forecasters are now predicting a return in warm temperatures which could last well into October.

This week the Met Office said: “For August-October, the probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 55 per cent.

"The coldest of our five categories is less than 5 per cent.”