Staying safe when driving in hash weather conditions

Driving in the winter is very different than in other times of the year - follow these tips to keep yourself and others safe.

RoSPA: The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents advises that, in very bad conditions, you avoid driving completely, unless you absolutely have to make the journey and driving is the only option.

Before setting off, prepare your vehicle and check that:

 Lights are clean and working

 Battery is fully charged

 Windscreen, wiper blades and other windows are clean and the washer bottle filled with screen wash

 Tyre condition, tread depth and pressure (of all the tyres, including the spare)

 Brakes are working well

 Fluids are kept topped up, especially windscreen wash (to the correct concentration to prevent it freezing), anti-freeze and oil

Emergency Kit - If you must drive in these conditions, it is recommended that you carry:

 Tow rope

 A shovel

 Wellington boots

 A hazard warning triangle

 De-icing equipment

 First aid kit (in good order)

 A working torch

 A car blanket

 Warm clothes

 Emergency Rations (including hot drink in a flask )

 Mobile Phone (fully charged)

Prepare your journey

If conditions are very bad, and the emergency services are recommending that people don’t travel, then avoid making your journey unless it is absolutely necessary

If you decide you really must travel:

 Let someone know where you are going and what time you hope to arrive, so that they can raise the alarm if you get into difficulties.

 Plan alternative routes in case your main choice(s) becomes impassable.

 Keep your fuel tank near to full to ensure that you do not run out.

 Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone, so you can call for help or alert someone if you’re delayed

 If you don’t have an emergency kit in your vehicle, at least take extra warm clothes, boots and a torch. Consider keeping a couple of long-life energy bars in the glove box.

 Clear your windows and mirrors completely of snow and ice before you set off (make sure the heater is blowing warm air before setting off – it will keep your windscreen clear.)

Most of us have very little experience of driving in extreme conditions, such as snow, so take some time to consider how it affects your driving.

 Reduce your speed. The chances of skidding are much greater and your stopping distance will increase massively.

 Only travel at a speed at which you can stop within the distance you can see to be clear. Speed limits are the maximum in ideal conditions; in difficult conditions, they can often be too fast.

 Avoid harsh braking and acceleration, or sharp steering.

 Always reduce your speed smoothly and in plenty of time on slippery surfaces.

 Slow down in plenty of time before bends and corners.

 Braking on an icy or snow covered bend is extremely dangerous. The centrifugal force will continue to pull you outwards and the wheels will not grip very well. This could cause your vehicle to spin.

 To slow down on ice and snow, lift the gas early to allow the speed to drop sufficiently to select a lower gear. If you need to use the brakes, use very gentle pressure depressing the clutch early to avoid stalling the engine.

 Increase the gap between you and the vehicle in front. You may need up to TEN TIMES the normal distance for braking.

 Keep your vehicle well-ventilated. The car heater turned up full can quickly make you drowsy.

 In snow, stop frequently to clean the windows, wheel arches, lights and number plates.

 Visibility will probably be reduced, so use dipped headlights.

 During wintry weather, road surfaces are often wet and/or covered in frost and ice or snow. But this does not occur uniformly. A road will often have isolated patches of frost or ice after most of the road has thawed – this commonly occurs under bridges.

If you get stuck in snow:

 If you get stuck in snow, revving your engine to try to power out of the rut will just make the rut worse. Instead, move your vehicle slowly backwards and forwards out of the rut using the highest gear you can.

 If this doesn’t work, you may have to ask a friendly passerby for a push or get your shovel out.

If you get caught in a snow drift:

 Don't leave your vehicle.

 Call your breakdown service or the emergency services and let help come to you.

 Don't run the engine to keep warm.