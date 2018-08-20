Soil mound, dumped furniture and wrecked shed see fly-tippers hit with £1,000 worth of fines in Sunderland

Four fly-tipping residents have been hit with fines of hundreds of pounds each in council chiefs' latest blitz on illegal dumpers.

Sunderland City Council said is continuing to clamp down on irresponsible fly-tippers caught dumping rubbish where they shouldn't.

Waste dumped at the back of a property in Northcote Avenue, Hendon

It comes as the Echo runs its Clean Streets campaign, set up after readers spoke out against the state some people were leaving the city in.

Action taken the the council in the last few weeks includes:

:: A £350 fixed penalty notice for fly tipping served to the tenant of a property in Neville Road, Millfield, who dumped a load of waste left by the previous tenant in the back lane rather than waiting for the landlord to move it.

After initially denying dumping the waste, which included bed bases, a mattress, a table, chairs and a quantity of black bags, she eventually admitted to depositing it in the back lane when she was interviewed formally under caution.

Rubbish dumped in the back lane of a property in Neville Road, Millfield after being left by a previous tenant

:: A Hendon resident served with a £350 fixed penalty notice as an alternative to prosecution after admitting dumping a broken set of drawers, cardboard boxes, bags and children's toys in the back lane of his home in Northcote Avenue. When the waste was tracked back to him he told enforcement officers that he thought the council would remove any waste left in a back lane.

:: A Ryhope householder issued with a £350 fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping after dumping a dismantled shed in the back lane behind his former home in Oswald Terrace, Grangetown before moving home.

When enforcement officers caught up with him he claimed he had made arrangements for a friend to collect the shed the day he moved out but not specific timescales were agreed and he was unable to provide any contact details for the friend.

:: A Millfield householder served with a £350 fixed penalty notice after being caught on a neighbour's CCTV dumping a chair and several lengths of wood in the back lane of St Mark's Road.

The pile of soil dumped at the back of a property in Truro Road, Thorney Close

:: A Thorney Close resident served with a £350 fixed penalty notice after leaving a large pile of soil he had had delivered on the road outside his home for five months, causing parking and access problems for other residents. He told enforcement officers he hadn't had time to move the soil.

Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet Member for Environment and Transport on the council, said: "I find it frankly amazing that people still think its acceptable to dump rubbish outside their home with no thought to the impact it's having on their neighbours or their community.

"As a council we are determined to clamp down on people who blight their neighbourhood by dumping rubbish irresponsibly.

"People have got to realise they can't just put waste out and assume that the council will take it away. Householders have a legal duty of care to make sure that waste is disposed of lawfully and failing to do so is an offence.

"But the biggest irony is that they could have saved themselves a whole load of money by arranging to have the waste disposed of properly in the first place.

"It only costs £20.00 to get rid of up to eight items like furniture and fridges removed through the council's bulky waste service which is a lot cheaper than having to pay a £350 fixed penalty notice."

To book a bulky waste collection visit: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/12143/Bulky-waste-collection



Since February 2017, more than 1,300 Formal Warnings and Notices and 173 Fixed Penalty Notices for environmental crimes across the city, including littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

You can report fly-tipping and litter to the council at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or on 0191 520 5550 or to your local ward councillor.