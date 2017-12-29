Sledging fun as Sunderland enjoys the snow

A white Christmas came a little late to Sunderland as snow fell across the city.

Families enjoying the Christmas holidays were out sledging, building snowmen and enjoying the winter wonderland.

Picture by Stu Norton

Not everyone was happy, however, with snow causing difficulties for drivers and delays to some rail and air services.

The Met Office forecast includes the potential for more snow or rain this evening and tonight, clearing by Saturday morning where it will be followed with sunny spells and the odd shower.

The outlook for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is for the weather to remain less cold than of late, and changeable with spells of rain or showers interspersed with drier, brighter intervals. Windy at times with a risk of gales.

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton