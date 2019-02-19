Skipper rescued after boat breaks down near Sunderland Harbour

Have your say

A skipper has been rescued after his boat broke down on his first trip to sea this year.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue team were called to a report of a broken down pleasure boat with one person aboard north east of Sunderland Harbour.

Sunderland Atlantic Lifeboat was called to the scene and towed the boat back to Sunderland Marina at around midday.

A spokesman for the coastguard rescue team said: "Team members spoke to the owner/skipper and established the cause of the breakdown to be a flat battery.

"Customary safety advice was offered to the skipper who stated it was his first trip to sea this year.

"Boat owners are reminded that boats are often more vulnerable to developing faults after winter lay-up.

"It is recommended that mechanical and electrical equipment be thoroughly checked and serviced at the start of the boating season to help prevent such problems.

"The Port of Sunderland “Wear Boat Safe” scheme in tandem with the RNLI “Advice on Board” scheme can be very helpful in avoiding such problems."