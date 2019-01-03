'Shortage of available trains' causes peak service cancellations on Metro

Metro commuters have been warned trains may be busier than normal this morning as a 'shortage of available trains' leads to five cancellations.

Five additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton have been cancelled this morning.

Tyne and Wear Metro Service say this is due to a shortage of available trains and carriages may be busier than normal.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro Service tweeted: "Our core service Airport-South Hylton, and St James- South Shields, is running normally.

"Five additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton are cancelled due to a shortage of available trains. Trains may be busier than normal.