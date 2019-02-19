Shocking photos after car destroyed in suspected arson attack in Sunderland

These shocking photos show the aftermath of a suspected arson in Sunderland.

Police have launched an investigation after a Vauxhall car was set on fire in Ashleigh Grove at around 11.30pm on Sunday, February 17.

Police are appealing for information after a suspected arson on Ashleigh Grove in Sunderland.

It is believed that the offender poured an unknown substance into the well at the bottom of the windscreen and set light to a Vauxhall which was parked in the street.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers would are appealing for information about this incident.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a suspected arson in Sunderland are appealing for information after a vehicle was set on fire in Ashleigh Grove.

"It is believed that at about 11.30pm on Sunday, February 17, the offender has poured an unknown substance into the well at the bottom of the windscreen and set light to a Vauxhall which was parked in the street.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident.

"Please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 1238 170219."