'Serious incident' closes Sunderland restaurant

A 'serious incident' at a Sunderland restaurant closed the premises this evening

The Funky Indian Restaurant posted a message on its facebook page stating that the restaurant would not be opening.

The post read: "IMPORTANT NOTICE

"Due to unforeseen circumstances this evening which involved a serious incident, The Funky Indian is unable to open this evening.

We apologise for any inconvenience."

Restaurant owner Kam Chera told the Echo: "I am unable to comment at the moment.

"There has been an incident where one of our chefs were assaulted and injured.

"I'm unable to say more than that."