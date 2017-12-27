'Serious incident' closes Sunderland restaurant

A 'serious incident' at a Sunderland restaurant closed the premises this evening
The Funky Indian Restaurant posted a message on its facebook page stating that the restaurant would not be opening.
The post read: "IMPORTANT NOTICE
"Due to unforeseen circumstances this evening which involved a serious incident, The Funky Indian is unable to open this evening.
We apologise for any inconvenience."
Restaurant owner Kam Chera told the Echo: "I am unable to comment at the moment.
"There has been an incident where one of our chefs were assaulted and injured.
"I'm unable to say more than that."