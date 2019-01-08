Senior police officer's praise for fans after Sunderland AFC overcome Newcastle United in Checkatrade Trophy

Sunderland's senior police office has praised fans after tonight's Wear/Tyne derby passed virtually without incident.

More than 16,500 supporters - including a sizeable travelling contingent - saw Jack Ross' side run out comfortable 4-0 winners against the Magpies' under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

But there were just three arrests - one for criminal damage and two for public order offences.

Supt Sarah Pitt said she was delighted with how the policing operation had gone.

And she praised both sets of fans for their behaviour.

"Obviously, we are over the moon in regard to how it went," she said.

"I think the fans acted impeccably in terms of both Newcastle and Sunderland.

"We are very, very pleased and everyone has got away safely."