See the winning photo for Sunderland's favourite cover picture of 2018

More than two thousand of you voted in an online poll to crown Sunderland's favourite Facebook cover picture of the year.

And now, the results are in. We gave you 12 beautiful pictures taken across Wearside to choose from - and though they were all fantastic, there could only be one winner.

It was Josh Bewick's picture that captured your hearts (and votes), jumping out 11% in front of second-place Lauren Taylor.

Read more: Your pictures of Sunderland - pick your favourite cover photo of the year

There were 2,117 votes cast, with Josh's picture taking 571 of them.

Congratulations to Josh, and if you have a picture to share you can always contact us on Facebook or Twitter.

But it was this photo by Josh Bewick which came out on top!

We change the Facebook cover picture on the Sunderland Echo page each week, so send yours in for the chance to be featured.