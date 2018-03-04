Section of A690 remains closed as region's roads continue to be hit by snow

The A690 between the A19 and Houghton is still shut today due to the snow.

The stretch on Houghton Cut west-bound has been closed since noon on Friday, following a decision by Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police, who said the road was likely to shut all weekend.

Yesterday, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service worked to try and dislodge snow, but the road from the A19 roundabout remains closed off to vehicles.

A spokesman for Sunderland City Council today said: "The westbound carriageway of the A690 at Houghton Cut remains closed after fire service attempts to dislodge overhanging drifts proved unsuccessful.

"There will a further inspection this morning."

An alternative route to Houghton via New Herrington, Philadelphia and Newbottle is among those clear to use.

Burdon Lane also remains closed from the Burdon Road junction towards Ryhope.

This morning, Northumbria Police issued an update on the roads blocked off by the snow.

A spokesman for the force said via its Facebook and Twitter pages: "Please take care and take precautions to #StaySafe.

"Only drive if essential, drive with care and beware of icy paths and roads."

Other roads in the region affected include:

*Birkhead Lane, between Birkland Lane and Haggs Lane, remains closed.

*Haggs Lane, between Sunniside and Lamesley, remain closed.

*Kibblesworth Bank, between the village and Birkhead Lane, remains closed.

*Ouselaw Lane to Pennyfine Lane, remains closed.

*Fellside Road, from the Hillhead Road junction heading towards Burnopfield, remains closed.

*Horsegate Bank, from Lead Lane, Chopwell, remains closed.

*B6354 from Felkington, Berwick, southbound to the A697, remains closed.