Search for woman's body at River Wear in Sunderland following reports to police

An appeal has been launched by Northumbria Police following a report that there may be a body in the river in Sunderland.

Police understand that a body may have gone into the river on Monday, November 27, at around 7pm to 7.30pm.

The force has launched an investigation after a report came in on Friday, December 1. Since then, searches have been carried out along a section of the path next to the river under the Wearmouth Bridge.

Marine officers are also carrying out a search of the river.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area on Monday night who saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, from Northumbria Police, said: “We’ve had a report that the body of a woman may be in the River Wear and officers are carrying out a search of the area, both on land and in the river itself, to establish whether or not this is the case.

Emergency services at the River Wear.

“It’s believed the incident happened on Monday at about 7pm/7.30pm under the Wearmouth Bridge and I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 66 011217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

