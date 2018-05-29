Search for partially sighted pensioner last seen leaving Sunderland social club

Concern is growing for a partially sighted pensioner who has gone missing after he was last spotted leaving a bar.

Joseph David Thompson, 69, has been missing since Saturday evening and was last seen leaving Steels social club, on Peacock Street West.

Concerns have been raises since the 69-year-old went missing following a visit to Steels.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now appealing for help from the public.

Police have now released pictures of him in the hope of locating him.

He is partially blind, around 5ft 3in tall and with grey-black hair, and bald on top.

Joseph or anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 747 280518.