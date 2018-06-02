Search for missing man centres on Sunderland as concern grows for his welfare

A Kent man reported missing could be in Sunderland, say police.

Andrew Croft, 33, has been missing since the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, May 28, and is known to be visiting Sunderland.

He was last seen near St Paul's Terrace in Ryhope.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are Northumbria Police is appealing for help from the public.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in, with brown hair, is of slim build and speaks with a northern accent.

Andrew has a mole on his left cheek and is missing part of his little finger on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a thick burgundy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms with black trainers and carrying a black back pack.

Andrew, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 839 310518.