Seal takes a beach break on Roker sands

Like most of us after the last week, this seal is ready for a rest from the harsh weather.

The mammal has been resting up on the beach at Roker over the last day or so.

The seal taking a rest at Roker earlier on today.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team has said it has been assessed by a marine mammal medic and they are sure it is just taking a breather.

However, they have warned people to stay some distance away, as seals can be vicious.

The animal - captured on video yesterday by Jo Evans - has been spotted down on the coast again today.

Earlier on today, a seal pup caused disruption on the roads in the region after it was clipped by a car on a busy road.

The seal was taken to a vet following the incident.

The rough seas have thrown up sea life along the North East coast, including in Seaham and on the beach at Marsden, where octopuses have been found on the shoreline.