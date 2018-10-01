Scott Pritchard murder: Woman to find out fate for brutal Sunderland killing 14 years on

A woman who confessed to killing a Sunderland man outside his home 14 years after he was beaten to death will today find out her fate.

Karen Tunmore, 35, from Towton, Killingworth, pleaded guilty on August 8 to the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Scott Pritchard.

Karen Tunmore.

Today, she is due to attend Newcastle Crown Court for a sentencing hearing.

Scott was found fatally injured outside his home in Lindsay Close, Hendon, on Wednesday, January 7, 2004.

He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, but doctors were unable to save him and he passed away.

An investigation into his death has been ongoing and periodically reviewed by Northumbria Police.

But no one was convicted until Tunmore, a children’s football coach, admitted her guilt at a bail hearing.

It came just days after the force announced they had charged her with the offence after new information came to light.

In the aftermath of her admission, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: “It is rare for a murder case to remain open for so long, because suspects are normally identified at a very early stage.

“I am glad that Scott’s family may finally see some justice, as it has been an incredibly difficult time for them since he passed away.

“To have your son murdered is tragic in itself, but for his killer to remain in the community for such a long time is heart-breaking.

“Hopefully they can take some comfort from knowing that Karen Tunmore has been brought to justice.”