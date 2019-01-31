RSPCA appeal after dog dumped outside Sunderland supermarket next to carrier bag full of belongings

Animal welfare officers are appealing for information after a a dog was found dumped next to a carrier bag of belongings.

The male Jack Russell was found behind the Morrisons supermarket at William Doxford Centre, Doxford Park, on Sunday (27 January).

Picture issued by the RSPCA of the dog dumped near Morrisons in Doxford Park, Sunderland

RSPCA inspector Jaqui Miller said: “He was tied to a fence surrounded by his things. It was a really sad sight.

“I got him into my warm van and he’s now getting lots of TLC from our brilliant staff and volunteers at RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre.”

The older, un-neutered do wasn’t wearing an identification tag, and wasn't microchipped, and Inspector Miller said the RSPCA had no way of tracing his owner at present.

She said: “He has a very distinctive spot on his left side (pictured above right) that we hope someone will recognise.

“The lead he was tied to the fence with was navy blue and the collar he was wearing was multi-coloured with a bone pattern on it.

“The blanket he was laying on had a Mickey or Minnie Mouse design on it.

“If anyone knows who he belongs to, or saw anything that might help me to track down his owner, please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

She added that anyone wishing to help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care can visit the charity's website at www.rspca.org.uk.