Royal Mail launches 23,000-job Christmas recruitment drive - with positions going in Sunderland and Durham

Fancy a job helping send season's greetings and Christmas joy?

The Royal Mail is launching its annual recruitment drive for thousands of seasonal workers to help sort the Christmas post and handle the ever-increasing amount of online shopping parcels.

Around 23,000 jobs are available across the UK in Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide - slightly more than last year - mainly to help sort Christmas parcels, cards and letters.

"Christmas casual" jobs are available at the Sunderland Collection Hub and Durham Collection Hub.

Pay rates for "Christmas processing post person" range from £7.83 per hour to £9.63 per hour depending on hours worked.

The adverts for the Sunderland and Durham centres reads: "The Christmas period is naturally a very busy time of year for Royal Mail. To help us handle the increased volumes of mail we require casual workers to sort the post in our Mail Centres, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December.

"As the face of Royal Mail you will work as part of a team ensuring we continue to deliver the high standards of service our customers expect.

"In the Mail Centre you will cover various indoor roles in a warehouse environment, you could be unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

"It is a fast paced environment and you'll be working to efficient methods to meet our business performance targets. A Mail Centre can process over a million items in a shift and you'll be a valuable part of making that happen."

Positions are available from late October until early January, including more than 13,300 mail centre sorting posts in England, around 1,100 in Scotland, 470 in Wales and 445 in Northern Ireland.

Other sorting and driving roles are on offer in Royal Mail logistics and at the company's Heathrow international hub. There are also temporary positions in data inputting.

Royal Mail Group's express parcel business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also looking for around 2,250 extra people.

Royal Mail post and parcels chief executive Sue Whalley, said: "Christmas continues to be our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses before, during and after the festive season.

"We continue to make this substantial commitment in additional resources, including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers, to ensure we can continue to deal with the huge amount of festive parcels, cards and online shopping orders, which we will be asked to deliver for our customers in every part of the country."