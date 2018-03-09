Rolling back time to Penshaw Bowl with our picture special

Ready, steady, bowl!

Easter is coming our way early this year - in fact, in just three weeks we’ll be gearing up for 2018’s annual Penshaw Bowl.

Taking place on Good Friday, March 30, the egg-rolling contest will be officially opened by Mayor of Sunderland, Con Doris MacKnight.

Whatever the weather, families from across the city always flock to the event, which will also include a craft market, storytelling and an Easter trail.

We’ve taken a look through our archive and found some fantasitc pictures of all of you having fun at Penshaw Bowl over the years.

Flick through our gallery of pictures and see if you can spot you and your little ones having a rip-rolling good time!

The event will run between 12pm and 4pm, and is open to children aged 11 and under. You can register online here, and it is open now.