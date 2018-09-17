Robbery arrest after woman suffers serious injuries in Sunderland 'hit and run'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an alleged hit and run in Sunderland which left a woman fighting for her life.

The 26-year had to be airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries after she was hit on Chester Road shortly before 3.30pm on Friday.

Chester Road was closed for several hours

Her condition today is described as 'critical but stable.'

Police said on Friday that one witness had told officers the injured woman may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the collision.

A spokesman confirmed today that detectives had made an arrest.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery," he said.

Emergency services at the scene

"He has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries."

Chester Road was closed between Eldon Street and The Stumble Inn pub at The Royalty for several hours while accident investigators worked at the scene.

A police statement on Friday said: "At 3.26pm today (Friday), police received a report that a pick-up style van had been in collision with a pedestrian on Chester Road, Sunderland.

"The truck did not stop at the scene and an investigation has been launched to trace it and identify the driver.

"The 26-year-old female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing but a witness has reported to police that the pedestrian may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 673 14/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."