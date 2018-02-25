Roadworks Round-up: Where you’re likely to face delays in and around Sunderland on Monday

Have your say

The list of roadworks likely to cause hold-ups in the Sunderland area on Monday February 26:

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, until today, February 26.

Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, until today, February 26.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

North Street, West Rainton: Two-way lights/sewer repairs, until March 2.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.

Denelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19-28.

Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.

A1231 Wessington Way eastbound: Lane closure/ bridge works, March 5-11.