Roadworks round-up: Where you may face delays in Sunderland on Monday, June 4

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups in the Sunderland area on Monday.
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Chester Road near Herrington Country Park: Temporary traffic signals for an event, June 9-10.
A690 Moor House, West Rainton: Scout event, closure of crossroad, from 8pm Friday, June 8, to midnight, Saturday, June 9.
Heworth Road/Coach Road Estate: Three-way temporary traffic signals for gas works, until June 5.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.
Albany Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until June 12.
Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.
North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 29 only.
Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.
High Street East: Temporary traffic signals for manhole repairs, today, June 4 only.
Sea View near railway bridge: Temporary traffic signals for bridge maintenance, June 12 1pm-2pm.
Hylton Bank: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 10.
Durham Road (old) near Ryehill View: Three way temporary traffic signals for duct road, June 20 only.
Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 17.
Sunderland Highway near Nissan Interchange: Road closure for bridge works, slip roads to be used. Until June 7.
Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, June 11-22.