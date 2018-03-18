Roadworks round-up: Where to expect delays around Sunderland on Monday, March 19

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Sunderland area include the following:
Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.
Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, until March 23.
Dunelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, until March 28.
Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.
A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.
Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, March 19 to April 15.
North Bridge Street: Lane closure northbound lane 1/major highway improvement works, until April 5.
Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.
Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.
Houghton Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until March 29.
Philadelphia Lane/Millers Hill: Road closure for essential resurfacing works, March 25.
Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway works, until April 8.
Park Avenue: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until March 22.
Fallowfield Way: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, until March 23.
Dunlin Drive: Three way temporary traffic signals for manhole repairs, until March 20.
Washington Road: Temporary traffic signals for highway works, until March 21.
Washington Highway on Charterheugh Bridge: Temporary traffic signalls for bridge inspection, until March 22.