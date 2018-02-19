Roadworks Round-up: Closures and delays in the Sunderland area on Tuesday 20/02/2018

Have your say

Here are a list of the roadworks which may cause problems in and around Sunderland:

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.



Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.



Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, until February 26.



Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, until February 26.



Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.



Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.



Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.



Durham Road: Various lane closures/highway improvements, until February 24.



North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.



Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until today, February 26.



Overbridge A1231 from Barmston Lane: road closure/bridge works, until February 23.



North Street, West Rainton: Two-way lights/sewer repairs, from February 22 to March 2.



Farmer Crescent/Metcalfe Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures/flood alleviation scheme, until February 23.



Springwell Road: Sewer works, until February 23.



Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.



Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.



Denelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19-28.



Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.

