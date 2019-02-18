Road closed after accident at A183 junction near Sunderland Royal Hospital

Emergency services are in attendance at a road accident at a busy junction outside Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The accident happened at about 12.30pm at the traffic lights junction on the A183 Chester Road, at its junction with Kayll Road and Ormonde Street.

Early reports suggest that a person was being cut from a car by the fire service.Bus services in the area have been diverted, and Go North East says there is currently no service between Sunderland Royal Hospital the City and no service on Ormonde Street.

Services 2, 2A, 39 & 78 are operating via Kayll Road and Millfield, and service 35 is operating via Barnes Park. Service 700 is terminating at the University.