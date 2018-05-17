Relive the drama of the era with 1940s weekend

Dust off your hair nets and flying jackets for a weekend that transports you back to the 1940s.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, which attracted more than 2,000 people, Springwell Village is hosting another Forties Weekend.

This year’s event, which runs from June 29 to July 1, will see the whole village step back in time - and all are welcome to join in the fun.

The weekend starts on the Friday with schoolchildren becoming evacuees and learning about what it was like in wartime from re-enactors who’ll be setting up camp in the Bowes Railway site, plus there’ll be a picnic for toddlers.

The forties will be in full swing on Saturday, June 30 with Bowes running a tour of WW2 tour battle camps, vintage vehicles, slide show talks and tours.

Throughout the village there will be children’s games, stalls, live music, tearooms and beer and wine tents. There will also be a stylist to do your hair and you can learn how to dance – forties style in the Community Venue.

Meanwhile, the Methodist Chapel is hosting afternoon tea with entertainer Carrie Steel and Springwell Social Club is running a children’s party with entertainer Marti Bloomfield.

Bowes will also host battle reenactments on Saturday and Sunday.

Highlights on the Sunday include a picnic in the park with a children’s entertainer and a mini theatre production with Live History Theatre Group.

You can also enjoy Sunday brunch with live music at the Community Venue and there’s a memorial service in the chapel.

There’ll be lots of live music throughout the weekend with ukuleles in the Community Venue and entertainers at the Guide Post and Social Club. And for sports fans there’ll be an old fashioned forties football match.