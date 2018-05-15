Reality star Charlotte Crosby adds a 'kiss card' as a lot to charity's auction

Sunderland-born presenter Charlotte Crosby has added a signed 'kiss card' designed to raise money for MS research through an auction.

The reality TV star, who lived in Biddick Woods as she started out her celebrity career through Geordie Shore, is among a host of famous names to back the campaign.

The card decorated by Charlotte Crosby in aid of the MS Society.

Others to get involved include singer Rita Ora, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and popstar Olly Murs.

Fans will have until Thursday, May 24, to bid for a signed card from their favourite star.

Each of the celebrities has kissed a card with lipstick, or drawn one using pens – with some adding extra doodles to make them special.

Radio DJ Scott Mills’ tasty addition was a Worcester sauce kiss, and comedian Katherine Ryan got artistic with glitter.

The winning bidder on Charlotte’s card will receive a signed picture of her, as well as the card itself.

All money raised from the auction will go towards research for MS, which affects more than 100,000 people in the UK.

MS is often painful and exhausting and can cause problems with how we walk, move, see, think and feel.

There is currently no cure, but breakthroughs are on the horizon.

The online auction features cards from a host of other famous names including Good Morning Britain’s Susannah Reid, singer Jessie Ware, and reality star Binky Felstead.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of the MS Society, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all the celebrities who’ve taken the time to design a card for our auction.

"As well as creating some very special gifts, every penny raised from these cards will help us to fund vital research into MS, which affects over 100,000 people in the UK."

The auction is now live.

To place a bid visit eBay for Charity at www.ebay.co.uk/usr/mssocietyuk.