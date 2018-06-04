Readers share their pictures of Sunderland Race For Life

We asked our readers to share their pictures from Sunderland’s amazing Race For Life with us - and my, how you responded.

We showed you the pick of our pics from the event at Herrington Country Park on Sunday - and asked you to show us yours.

Dozens of people did just that, from individuals to whole groups of friends.

They had three things in common - the first being the determination to complete the 5k or 10k course.

The second was to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK.

And the third was their pride in remembering loved ones they have lost or who are still fighting their own battles with cancer.

To all 1,700 ladies who did the Sunderland Race For Life - we salute you!