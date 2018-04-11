Rain, fog and possible thunder - grim weather set to continue for days

The worst of the weather is over - but if you're looking forward to the sunny, warm light at the end of the tunnel, you may have to wait a bit longer.

The North East was battered by heavy rain yesterday with weather warnings issued and problems on the roads caused by spray and standing water.

And while no further extreme rain is expected, the rest of the school Easter holidays are set to continue to be a washout with more wet, gloomy weather for the rest of the week.

Today is another grey, misty and chilly day with a brisk northeasterly wind. There will be occasional patchy drizzle, mainly across the hills, where there will be extensive fog patches. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 6 °C.

Tonight will continue to be grey, misty and chilly with extensive hill fog. Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will probably become more widespread overnight, with a persistent and brisk northeast wind.

Tomorrow is forecast to remain cold, grey and misty with more extensive hill fog and further outbreaks of rain, probably turning heavier in places for a time. Brisk northeast winds and a maximum temperature 7 °C are forecast.

The outlook for Friday is much the same. There is little change expected for Friday, though Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be brighter and noticeably warmer. Scattered showers are likely on Saturday, perhaps thundery, but otherwise it will become drier.