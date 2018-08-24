Raft of road resurfacing works to get underway in Sunderland

A raft of road resurfacing works are due to get underway in Sunderland over the next few weeks as part of 200 projects taking place around the city.

Resurfacing works in Easington Lane, Roker, Fulwell, Southwick, Carley Hill and Usworth have been scheduled by Sunderland City Council over the next few weeks.



Preparation and resurfacing works for week beginning Tuesday August 28 are:

::Dene Street and Wordsworth Avenue, Easington Lane;

::Lloyd Avenue, East Rainton.



Week beginning Monday September 3:

::Louis Avenue and Neale Street, Roker/Fulwell;

::Danville Road, Seaburn;

::Horatio Street, Roker.



Week beginning Monday September 10:

:: Bruce Street and Branston Street, Southwick;

:: Byron Road/Goschen Street, Southwick;

:: Eyemouth Lane, Carley Hill;

: :Spa Well Drive and back Redmond Road, Redhouse.



Week beginning Monday 17 September:

:: Gleneagles Drive, High Usworth,

:: Glebe Crescent, Washington.



In total, there are 198 sets of work planned in the 2018/2019 highways programme for residential streets, closes and terraces as well as major roads, including A roads.

The council has recently completed works at B1286 Millers Hill Phase 1, B1286Tunstall Bank/Ryhope Street South, and the B1405 Pallion New Road.



In the last year (17/18), the council completed 189 highways schemes and a total of 33km (21 miles) of roads were resurfaced or strengthened and 3km (two miles) of footways were treated.



More details at: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/14887/Roads-and-bridges

