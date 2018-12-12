Prolific Sunderland car thief will spend Christmas behind bars

A prolific thief will spend Christmas in prison after causing misery to residents across Sunderland - despite being banned from entering large parts of the city.

Alan Thomas Dunlop has committed a string of car-related offences throughout 2018 and he was banned from entering large parts of the city earlier this year.

As part of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) handed to him by magistrates in June, Dunlop was forbidden from entering Roker, Seaburn, East Boldon, West Boldon, Castletown, Cleadon, Southwick and Fulwell.

The 32-year-old was also handed a 10-week jail term for three counts of motor vehicle interference whilst already on a suspended sentence for a further car-related crime committed in January, and warned any further discretions would lead to a more severe punishment.

His frequent offending has now landed him back in the dock.

Dunlop, of East Moor Road, Sunderland, was jailed for 24 weeks on November 29 for breaching his CBO and he will now spend the festive period in prison.

Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, said: “Earlier this year, Alan Dunlop was warned he would face further punishment if he did not comply with the strict conditions set out in his CBO.

“That warning was not heeded, and now he will spend the next few months in prison.

“Dunlop’s offending has been frequent and widespread. He has shown a complete disregard to the community and police and has been a drain on our resources. Now he must deal with the consequences of his selfish actions.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their ongoing support, and reassure the community that we are committed to tackling this type of crime.

“Our message to would-be criminals is simple – if you commit crime, you will be pursued by police - and you too may find yourself spending Christmas in prison.”