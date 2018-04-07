Probe after two suspected arson attacks outside Sunderland homes

An investigation has been launched into two suspected arson attacks in separate incidents in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information following the fires in the early hours of today.

Police were called to Hendon Close in Hendon in the early hours of today. Image copyright Google Maps.

At around 1am this morning, police received a report of a fire at an address on Hendon Close, in Hendon, near to the Riverview Health Centre, where a front door had been set alight.

Later that morning, at around 1.30am, officers received a report that a wheelie bin was on fire on Shrewsbury Crescent in Humbledon.

A force spokeswoman said: "It is believed that both fires were started deliberately but nobody was injured as a result of either incident.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police are now appealing to the public for information."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 53 070418 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.