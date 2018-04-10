Police warn of standing water on A19 as heavy rain batters Sunderland

Have your say

Police are warning drivers of standing water on the A19 as heavy rain falls on another day of dire weather in the North East.

Northumbria Police warned drivers to take care when passing under the A183 bridge in Sunderland.

The force tweeted: "For information, please be aware of standing water in lane 1 A19 underneath the A183 southbound. Slow down and put headlights on. Thank You."

The Environment Agency has opened an incident room in response to the weather, and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the region warning heavy rain is likely to cause problems on the roads.