A Sunderland street has been cordoned off by police as scenes of crime officers carry out inquiries.

Gleneagles Square, off Glenegales Road in Grindon, has been taped off by police officers.

Marked police vehicles can be seen parked up in Gleneagles Square in Grindon.

Marked vans can be seen in the street and yellow markers have been spotted on the ground as the team begins to gather evidence.

A black Citroen C4 car is within the cordon.

Northumbria Police is yet to release details of the investigation, but has been contacted by the Echo.