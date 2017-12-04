Police say Sunderland fan DID NOT defecate on seat at Reading game

Police today revealed that the Sunderland fan who went viral on social media for 'pooing in his seat' didn't defecate after all.

Images on social media - which we chose not to publish - showed a fan in the South Stand of the Stadium of Light, naked from the waist down, appearing to defecate in his seat during Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Reading.

The story made national headlines, but all the club would say yesterday was that the matter was in the hands of the police.

Today, Northumbria Police issued a statement which said: "Further to media reports reporting a fan defecated on his seat during the Sunderland v Reading match on Saturday, police would like to clarify that this was not the case.



"A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in/while entering a sports ground and has been dealt with appropriately. At no point did he defecate on his seat."