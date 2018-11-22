Police hunting wanted man after Sunderland burglary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a Sunderland burglary.

Officers are eager to locate Ian Robert Irwin, 48, of no fixed abode, as part of their inquiries into a burglary on West Sunniside, Sunderland, on September 25.

A number of designer watches and an iPad were taken from the property.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police have been trying to trace Irwin as part of the investigation and are now keen for the public to help them find his whereabouts.

"Ian, or anyone who knows where he is, should contact 101 quoting reference 0103795 or email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk."