Police hunt those responsible for St Patrick's Day 'pub brawl' in Sunderland

Police are hunting the people responsible for a St Patrick's Day 'pub brawl' in Sunderland.

Officers were called to the Queen Vic, on Harbour View in Roker at about 10.40pm on Saturday, March 17.

Video footage purporting to be from the scene has been circulating on social media.

The footage shows a large number of people throwing objects, including chairs and drinks.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 10.40pm, March 17, police received a report of disorder at the Queen Vic Pub in Sunderland.

"There were reports of a fight breaking out and items being thrown.

"Police enquiries were carried out however those responsible had left the area before police arrived on scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."