Police continue hunt for ‘gunman’ after armed robbery in Sunderland

Police are continuing to hunt a “gunman” who threatened staff at a Sunderland store before making off with a lottery machine.

Officers were called at 9.10am yesterday to J&H Local, in Tempest Street, Silksworth, after reports of an armed robbery.

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A man in possession of a handgun went into the store and threatened staff before stealing a lottery machine.

Police say it is not yet known whether the gun was real or imitation.

No one was injured, but those in the store were left shaken by the incident.

The lottery machine was later found in Londonderry Street.

Extra officers are in the area, both to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance.

A search is under way to locate the robber, who is described as about 5ft 6in tall and wearing a dark blue balaclava, black-padded hooded jacket, blue latex gloves, tracksuit bottoms and grey/black shoes.

Police say they are also investigating a second incident, where a man approached a group of youths with a “handgun”, and they say a connection between the two “can’t be ruled out”.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said yesterday: “At 6.30pm last night police were informed a man had approached a group of youths in Norman Avenue with what was reported to be a handgun, although it is not known if it was real or imitation.

Officers on the scene of the armed robbery at J&H Local in Silksworth.

“No one was injured.

“There is nothing to suggest it is linked to the robbery, however, inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of the incident and this can’t be ruled out.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 183 140218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.